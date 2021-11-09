Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

CPSI opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $397,504. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

