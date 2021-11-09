comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. comScore updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,530. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

