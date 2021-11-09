Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

