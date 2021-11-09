Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 1,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 268,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Conn's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.