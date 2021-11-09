Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,851,605 shares.The stock last traded at $205.39 and had previously closed at $208.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.04.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 89.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $683,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.