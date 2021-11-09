Contrasting Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 890.98 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.49 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 136.47 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -8.71

Gritstone bio has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 10 0 0 2.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 183.20%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.30%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -36.33% -30.35% Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07%

Summary

Gritstone bio beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

