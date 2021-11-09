Contrasting Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -90.57% N/A -23.61% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.82% -64.42%

9.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tower One Wireless and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.30%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.40 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.41 million ($1.38) -4.99

Tower One Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals beats Tower One Wireless on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

