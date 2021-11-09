Coral Products plc (CRU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on December 3rd

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 15.05 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.75. Coral Products has a 52-week low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.25.

In other news, insider Paul Freud bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider David Low bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

