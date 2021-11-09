CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Earnings Results

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 33,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorePoint Lodging stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.