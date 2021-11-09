CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren Sells 850 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COR traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,258. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,358,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

