Cormark Boosts Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target to C$4.50

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE TXP traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,490. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

