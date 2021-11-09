Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $54,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Corning by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 12,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Corning by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Corning by 135,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 105,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 105,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,590. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

