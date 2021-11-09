Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

