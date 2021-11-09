Corteva, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

