Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

CTVA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. 4,538,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. Corteva has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 450,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 12.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,009,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,179,000 after buying an additional 338,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 37.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

