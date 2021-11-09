Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 6.3%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 7,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

