Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.44. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $12.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

