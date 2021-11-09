Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

