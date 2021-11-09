Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

