Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.230 EPS.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 802,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.34.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.