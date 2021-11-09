Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of COTY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $10,055,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

