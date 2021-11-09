Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce sales of $29.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $29.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $232,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BASE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,941. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

