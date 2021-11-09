COVA Reaches Market Cap of $480,668.75 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, COVA has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $480,668.75 and $27,780.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00096078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.