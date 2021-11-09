Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.47

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $467,350.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00224266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00093008 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

