Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €54.62 ($64.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.