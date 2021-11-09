Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Covestro stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.62 ($64.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

