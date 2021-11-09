Cowen Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $36.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.
Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.