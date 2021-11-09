Cowen Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $36.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

