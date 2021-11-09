Cowen Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $225.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

