Credit Suisse AG Buys 52,163 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.