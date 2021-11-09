Credit Suisse AG Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 409.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,083,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 870,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

