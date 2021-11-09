Credit Suisse AG Purchases 131,232 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

