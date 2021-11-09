Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,639 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $382,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.