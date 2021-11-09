Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,876 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

