Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €73.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €55.82 ($65.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.