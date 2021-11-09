Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

