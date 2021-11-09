Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $7.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,208. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

