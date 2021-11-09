Critical Comparison: MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) versus EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MedX and EVO Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.42 -$1.68 million ($0.09) -258.97

MedX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments 1.22% -10.27% 4.95%

Volatility and Risk

MedX has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MedX and EVO Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 2 2 0 2.50

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.99%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than MedX.

Summary

EVO Payments beats MedX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

