Critical Contrast: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EnerSys and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than EnerSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.21 $143.37 million $3.51 24.24 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.36 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -120.69

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnerSys beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

