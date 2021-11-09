Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,071 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Galapagos worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Galapagos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $129.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

