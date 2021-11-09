Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.