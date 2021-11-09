Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

