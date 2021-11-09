Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 952.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 218,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBC opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

