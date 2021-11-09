Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

