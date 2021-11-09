Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,889 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,889 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

