Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 53,804 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,804 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trinseo worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3,139.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

