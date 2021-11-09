CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 69.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 70.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $166,919.27 and $123.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 69.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.03 or 0.00409943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.