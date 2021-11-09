CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $2.93 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.93 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72.

CVR Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -255.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of UAN opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CVR Partners has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $87.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

