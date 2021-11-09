CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,797,000 after buying an additional 140,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.76. 3,981,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

