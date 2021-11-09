CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.13.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $197.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.86 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $201.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

