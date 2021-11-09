Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director L Patrick Gage Sells 26,468 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,093,922.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.